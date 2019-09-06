KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph has released the names of 19 priests and deacons who Bishop James Johnson Jr. says have substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of children against them.

Thirteen of the 19 clerics on the list released Friday have died. Two have been permanently removed from ministry and four have been laicized, or removed from clerical service.

Shawn Ratigan, who was laicized, is in prison for producing child pornography.

The dioceses also listed three clerics with substantiated allegations who are now in other dioceses and two religious-order priests who have been removed from the ministry.

And it named three priests who were found to be "unsuitable for ministry" and three who have been named in legal settlements but whose cases have not been substantiated.