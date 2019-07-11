KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Medical marijuana will soon be available in Kansas City, and now officials are setting the rules for where shops can be.
The city has approved a new ordinance requiring marijuana facilities to be at least 750 feet away from schools and 300 feet away from churches and daycare facilities.
The state of Missouri will begin receiving applications in August, and officials are scheduled to begin issuing licenses for dispensaries in 2020.
Each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts will be awarded at least 24 dispensary licenses.
