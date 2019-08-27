KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person of interest in a Kansas City homicide is in custody after a deadly shooting overnight.
This is the 98th homicide in Kansas City this year. According to police data, there were 89 killings at this time last year and 100 the year before. As much conversation has been around deadly violence in the city this year, it’s about on pace to stay the same as recent years.
Police were called about 1 a.m. Tuesday to West 75th and Washington streets in Waldo. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead inside his apartment from multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives found who they believe shot him still inside the building and decided to call an Operation 100, known as a tactical response when police have a person who refuses to surrender.
Residents were cleared from the building while the investigation and standoff continues.
The person of interest in the killing finally surrendered to police just after 4 a.m.
The victim's name has not been released.
