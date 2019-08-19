KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- 88 students came through the front doors of the Kansas City All Girls Preparatory Academy for the first time Monday. The young women will develop their voice through community, growth and freedom.
“I am ecstatic about this school. I am thankful for the opportunity that it came to the Kansas City area,” LaTeia Griffin, Mother, said.
Griffin could have sent her daughter to any school, but she chose Kansas City All Girls Preparatory Academy or KCGPA. The school is part of a network of all girl’s schools across the country, founded by a Kansas City native Ann Tisch, with a 95% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance rate.
“That means everything to me. Communication rules the nation and education is everything and our children need quality education in order to have the better jobs of the future,” Griffin said.
Classes are only offered for fifth grade girls. The school plans to add one grade per year up to the 12th grade. They’ll be accepting 100 girls for each grade year.
“I feel good because it’s no boys around,” Deahrijae Murray, a 5th Grader at KCGPA said. “It’s no older kids and if they’re in the hallway, it can get rowdy.”
The school’s focus on high quality college prep education and student support is what sets them apart from the rest.
There is a stem class, balanced literacy, two math classes, a humanities course with a foundation in history and an advisory class.
“We believe that when you educate a girl, there’s ripple effects to that and I can’t wait to see the ripple effects of what our founding class of 2027 will produce for Kansas City,” Jahna Riley, Family and Community Engagement Coordinator said.
The school will have an official ribbon cutting ceremony next Monday. Students who are going into the fifth grade and who live within the boundaries of the Kansas City Public Schools District are welcome to attend.
