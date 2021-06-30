Kansas City’s first-area Vera Bradley outlet opens at Friday

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s first-area Vera Bradley factory outlet store will open Friday at Legends Outlets.
Merchandise will highlight Vera Bradley’s iconic style and feature a wide variety of handbags, luggage, and accessories in colorful, factory-exclusive patterns and prints, which change on a monthly basis.
Vera Bradley is celebrating its grand opening by offering up to 70% off the entire store, Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5. Additionally, the first 50 shoppers to enter the Vera Bradley store when it opens, July 2-4, will receive a lanyard and matching zip ID case in Tangerine Twist.
Vera Bradley opens at 10 a.m., Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Vera Bradley joins more than 100 unique designer outlets, retail, dining, and entertainment destinations at Legends Outlets, including Rally House, which is slated to open in mid-July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.