KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Royals owner, John Sherman said on Tuesday that the team is conducting ‘internal evaluations’ of a possible new stadium location. Relocating the major league baseball team to downtown Kansas City has been rumored for years.

The club’s current lease with Jackson County at the Truman Sports Complex runs through 2031. The team will have to make a decision on where they plan to play in the future in a few years, if they plan to build a new stadium. During Tuesday’s press conference, owner John Sherman, said they are considering certain criteria.

The move would have to be somewhere with meaningful impact for the community.

The move would have to result in economic growth and benefit the region

The move would take quality of life into account

“We need to have a positive impact in the quality of life for citizens in Kansas City, with a particular focus on those underrepresented parts of our community,” explains Sherman.

Fans had mixed reactions to the news on Tuesday. Some fans said they support a move to downtown, others are opposed to it because of parking and congestion to the area. Shirley Wright and her husband have lived in Kansas City since 1975. Wright says she and her husband make it out to a few games every year. She supports a Royals move to downtown, only if it generates job opportunities for people in the area.

The current stadium at the Truman Sports Complex is funded through public-private partnership and that would likely be the same process going forward, but it would still need to be discussed, along with a specific location.