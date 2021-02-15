KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Monday evening, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that the downtown skyline will go dark tonight in an effort to conserve electricity.
"As part of Kansas City’s commitment to conserving electricity for our residents, we are actively communicating with our downtown partners and have requested that the downtown skyline go dark tonight," the mayor said. "City Hall will also turn off all exterior lights."
The city echoed the same message on Twitter and said the exterior lights at city hall will be turned off this week to conserve energy.
Watch KCTV5 News tonight at 10 for a look at downtown from our CityCam.
This comes after local power companies had intermittent outages in compliance with a request from the Southwest Power Pool. That request was made due to unprecedented demand upon the system due to the extreme cold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.