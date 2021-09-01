KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's an annual food holiday that all Kansas Citians can celebrate.
Wednesday marks the inaugural National Burnt Ends Day.
The American Royal created the national food holiday through National Day Calendar. For over 40 years, the American Royal has hosted the world’s largest barbecue competition, The American Royal World Series of Barbecue.
Burnt ends were born in Kansas City, and you won’t find any better in the world. According to Feast Magazine, no single dish is more closely associated with Kansas City than burnt ends.
"Developed and popularized over several decades by legendary pitmasters Henry Perry and Arthur Bryant, journalist Calvin Trillin and countless competitors in the Kansas City barbecue circuit, the dish continues to evolve through today’s most respected and influential industry professionals, the magazine stated.
National Burnt Ends Day pays respect to Kansas City barbecue history celebrating barbecue and the nonprofit’s dedication to impacting the future of agriculture through education, scholarships, and competitive events, which includes every industry involved with burnt ends, from ranchers to food processors and pit masters.
The event will kick off in Kansas City with an official proclamation from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
For event updates, programming and information, visit www.americanroyal.com.
