KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – City leaders say they have received new help in the effort to restore the home of a Kansas City baseball icon.

In a release Friday, city officials said they had received a grant to assist in the rehabbing of the former home of the legendary Satchel Paige.

Paige bought the property at 2626 E. 28th Street in 1967, living in the home until his death in 1982.

After the home was damaged by a fire in 2018, a group of Kansas City residents, organizations and city officials began the process of trying to save the house to honor Paige’s legacy.

The Kansas City Homesteading Authority was able to purchase the structure earlier this year in order to preserve it for future development, and the new $150,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation will help pay the fixes to the home.

“This is the result of a collaborative effort by city staff and community partners to ensure the long term viability of this important site and honor Satchel Paige’s legacy in Kansas City baseball history for generations to come,” City Manager Troy Schulte said in the release.

The city will now issue a request for proposals for restoration projects for the home.