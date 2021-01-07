Kansas City raffling off last year's Chiefs championship parade banners

The full size (30x72 inch) “HOME SWEET HOME” banners will be raffled off on Jan. 14.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Now is your chance to take home part of last year’s championship parade.

For just $5, you could win one of 43 banners that were flying along the parade route downtown Kansas City, city officials say. 

Buy your tickets here.

Tickets will be sold now through Jan. 14 at 3 p.m. Winners will be notified after 4 p.m.

Banners can be picked up Jan. 15, just in time for this year’s playoffs.

A portion of the proceeds will go to COVID relief in Kansas City.

