KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A QuikTrip off of Front Street is in an industrial part of town. But the busy gas station where you’re more likely to see more semi-trucks than teenagers, turned into the scene of a massive brawl early Saturday morning.
The fight happened at about 1 a.m. when cell phone video starts recording several kids fighting.
The person who posted the video on Facebook did not respond to our request for comment. It’s not clear why all of these teens were gathered at this particular QuikTrip.
But the fighting continued to move from the gas pumps into the store. One of the teens gets clocked pretty good in a back room of the store.
The Kansas City Police Department said they got there at about 1:20 a.m. but didn’t make any arrests because those involved had already left the scene. No police report was officially filed either.
QuikTrip sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, “None of our employees were hurt. None of our customers were hurt. We called police immediately.”
“It appeared to be a freak incident and it appeared to be premeditated. Not that many people show up at one location without it being planned. Why they chose QuikTrip to hash out their issues is unclear.
QuikTrip is also aware there have been problems with car racing in the area. It’s not clear if this was connected to that activity.
None of our employees were hurt. None of our customers were hurt. We called police immediately and police were able to disperse the crowd quickly. We haven’t had any incidents like this before.”
