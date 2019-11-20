KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- An investigation has found that Kansas City Public Schools falsified attendance data and will be forced to repay money to the state.
The district released the findings publicly Wednesday morning after reporting them to state education officials earlier this month.
The investigation found that at least seven officials were involved in falsifying the data from 2013 to 2016, before Superintendent Mark Bedell was hired. Three of the employees are no longer with the district and the other four have been placed on paid administrative leave.
“Please know that these actions, conducted by a few in our school district, and who are no longer working for our schools, cannot and will not be tolerated or accepted. While these ramifications might adversely affect our attendance data in the short-term, I remain steadfast and determined to continue our positive course we began implementing when I arrived in 2016," he said.
Because the state funds schools in part based on student attendance, the manipulation led to the district being overpaid. The amount it will be required to pay back hasn't been determined.
Bedell says steps have been taken to ensure it never happens again.
"The findings within the report revealed an unhealthy culture within parts the of school district’s staff several years ago. We have since worked tirelessly to build a new culture within the district, one that is geared toward achieving excellence while providing a workplace that inspires and empowers all people. We want to remind our community, the people of Kansas City, that we are in the midst of bringing a new vision to life on behalf of the children of Kansas City. Great things are happening for our children, and we are determined to continue helping navigate their successful futures," he said.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education issued the following statement regarding the allegations:
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) appreciates the Kansas City Public Schools’ (KCPS’) thorough and transparent response to this serious issue regarding allegations of falsified student attendance records. Throughout the process, KCPS has kept DESE apprised of the status of their investigation and their timeline for resolution. DESE is working with KCPS officials to correct the falsified attendance data and collect the money owed back to the state and the Kansas City area charter schools.
