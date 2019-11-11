KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Students in Kansas City will not be spending times in practices or club meetings Monday afternoon due to the severe cold gripping the area.
Kansas City Public Schools officials posted messages on the district website and on social media saying the district was canceling all activities for Monday because of the winter weather.
The district noted that LINC services would still be providing after-school child care as normal.
Officials also said school buses may be late taking students home Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.