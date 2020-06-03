KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Protest continue for a sixth night as hundreds come together to protest the wrongful death of George Floyd and all the wrongful deaths of unarmed black men in Kansas City and in our country.

Wednesday started with a couple hundred people gathering together near The Plaza and Mill Creek Park in preparation for the Unity March with police.

Just before 6 p.m., KCTV5 News reporters were with protesters.

Several young protestors decided to have a prayer circle before today's Unity March.

Many are gathering for the Unity March set to happen at 6:30 PM. Take a look at these two ladies who say they are here to promote change.

The Unity March is set to start at 6:30 at Southmoreland Park. Counter protestors have began to gather at Mill Creek Park. This group is stressing the importance of keeping things civil and having peaceful, productive conversations with police.

Kansas City police officers were out in the crowd of protesters taking photos with them and talking with them.

One of the Kansas City police officers wanted to take a picture with the George Floyd shirt.

The Unity March started to walk around 6:30 p.m. from a park near the Nelson Atkins Museum to Mill Creek Park at The Plaza.

Hundreds of people joined in on the Unity March, even Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith.

The Unity March was organized by a local pastor, who invited police to join. That led to a group that said, we can’t abide that, which led a separate march, leaders of each trying to convince people their side was the right one.

A Unity March leader told folks, “we’re driving in the same direction, but in separate vehicles.”

“The vehicle you’re in can either drive down the street and not hit innocent victims or you can be in the vehicle that’s going to run people over on the way,” Rev. Randy Fikki with Unity Southeast in Kansas City said.

“Some of those movements is to make you forget about your anger. To make you forget about your struggle,” Devan Taylor, who organized the alternate march said.

At the start, Taylor and the clergy group and the mayor were all in the same place, physically, passing the megaphone, not competing for space.

“We’re cool with the Unity March. Just don’t drown out those who don’t have some official title,” Taylor said.

A group of protesters could be heard chanting, “fire Chief Smith.” Earlier in the day, three local groups held a conference calling for the resignation for Chief Smith.

During the 8 p.m. hourly police briefing, Chief Smith said he was not planning on retiring.

“I love my job,” Chief Smith said.

Three large tents could be seen during the Unity March. That is where Chief Smith was seen having one-on-one conversations with protesters.

Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith is sitting down with community members to hear the concerns, having a conversation. #UnityMarch

In the 9 p.m. briefing, Sargent Jake Becchina with Kansas City police noted if they don’t post bond, they are transported to the Vernon County Jail, an hour and a half away. This is because the city of Kansas City does not have a holding facility suitable for stays longer than four-six hours.

As the 10 p.m. briefing came around, things were still peaceful. Sargent Becchina said no bottles or rocks have been thrown at them today.

He went on to say that around 300 protesters were southbound on Brookside Boulevard, which is a new route for them to take.

As of 10 p.m., there have been no arrest and no deployment of any gas or pepper spray all day.

Overall, Sargent Becchina said today has been pretty peaceful.