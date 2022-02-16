KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Missouri, residents will need to hold onto their trash for another week.
The city suspended trash pickup for the next two days ahead of winter weather in the metro.
City trucks have been pretreating roads since 7 this morning.
The city said it will keep salting the roads until snow starts to accumulate. It’s a different tactic than we’ve seen from other municipalities with rain in the forecast.
“We always do run the risk of the salt possibility of it washing away with rain,” said Maggie Green with the city communications department. “We are calculating that it’s most important to try to get that base layer down.”
KDOT is waiting for snow to accumulate.
“Roads are being cleared, not being treated,” said KDOT KC Metro Public Affairs Manager Delaney Tholen referencing the rain in the forecast that could wash away treatment on the roads.
Winter weather resources: Snow plow maps and city snow removal policies
KDOT crews will start their shifts at midnight.
“If you do need to leave the house, if you can delay your travel by even a couple of hours,” Tholen said. “That is helpful because it does give the snow plows, both the state plows and the local guys and gals, a little extra time to catch up and the physical space to clear the roadways.”
Kansas City, Missouri is prepared to enact its extreme weather plan, opening up warming and overflow centers for people without a place to stay.
You can get the latest information on the city’s plans for winter weather on its snow update page.
