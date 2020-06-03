KANSAS CITY, MO (KCVT) – Kansas City police will purchase body cameras for all of their officers.
“The Kansas City Missouri Police Department will be purchasing body cameras, thanks to funding provided by generous community donors,” Sargent Jake Becchina said in a release on Wednesday evening.
In the protest on Wednesday evening, protesters could be heard chanting that they wanted KCPD officers to wear body cameras.
“Several business leaders have reached out to the KCPD and the Police Foundation of Kansas City asking how they can fund body cameras,” Sargent Becchina said
“We have been listening to the community’s call for change,” Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith said. “The community has repeatedly asked for body cameras. I am pleased to announce that the DeBruce Foundation has donated enough money to allow us to begin to purchase these cameras. We just learned about this late this afternoon.”
According to the DeBruce Foundation, they donated $1 million and raised an additional $1.5 million from their community partners.
“The KCPD has long recognized the value of body cameras in policing to ensure accountability and has been working to implement them. We are so pleased that members of our community have stepped up and generously agreed to meet the needs of our community. We hope this will increase community trust and transparency,” Sargent Becchina said.
