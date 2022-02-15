KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot by Kansas City police and hospitalized early Tuesday morning after authorities said he was firing shots in the middle of the street and threatening officers.
Officers responded to the scene at 36th Street and Wabash Avenue around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call of a man firing shots in the middle of the street. Police first used bean-bag rounds in an attempt to incapacitate the man, but they didn't work, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.
With other avenues already attempted, and with the man continuing to threaten officers with the gun, police shot him. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
"I don't know whether this was induced by alcohol or drugs. I just know that if someone's doing that, there's obviously some mental crisis going on," said Sgt. Bill Lowe with the Missouri Highway Patrol.
No other injuries were reported in the incident. Officer-involved shootings are most often investigated by an outside agency. In this instance, the Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the Kansas City Police Department's officer-involved shooting.
