KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City officer fired at a vehicle that was traveling toward the officer's car while speeding late Monday night, but the suspect got away.
An officer was patrolling the area near 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard around 11 p.m., when the officer saw a vehicle speeding eastbound. Another officer just east of the location, near U.S. 40 Highway and Interstate 435, saw the vehicle as it was speeding toward the officer, and shot at the vehicle, according to police.
There is no indication from police that the officer's shot hit the suspect vehicle. A narrative released by police indicates that the officer "discharged their firearm toward the suspect vehicle," but that "the suspect vehicle fled the scene."
No injuries were reported.
