KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are searching for suspects after two men were found shot to dead overnight in Kansas City.
It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday near Elmwood Avenue just south of Independence Avenue.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find the two men unresponsive inside of a nearby residence.
This is Kansas City's 58th and 59th homicides of 2020.
There is no suspect information.
If you have any information you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.