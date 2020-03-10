KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating the 30th homicide in Kansas City just this year.
Police say a man was shot and killed on Spruce Avenue just north of Independence Avenue about 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Neighbors called police after they heard the sound of gunfire and looked out and saw someone down in the front yard nearby. Officers located the victim who had been shot in the front of a residence there.
Paramedics responded and rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.
No suspect has been arrested in the case.
