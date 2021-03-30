KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are seeking help locating a missing 33-year-old woman.
Nicole Nelson was last seen near 62nd Street and College Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on March 26.
She was wearing green puffy jacket, pink silk shirt and black floral skirt. She has a traumatic brain injury and the functionality of a 13-year-old, police say.
Nelson is 5'7" tall and weighs 200 pounds. Call 911 if you see her.
