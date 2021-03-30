Nicole Nelson

Nicole Nelson was last seen near 62nd Street and College Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on March 26.

 KCPD

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are seeking help locating a missing 33-year-old woman.

Nicole Nelson was last seen near 62nd Street and College Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on March 26.

She was wearing green puffy jacket, pink silk shirt and black floral skirt. She has a traumatic brain injury and the functionality of a 13-year-old, police say.

Nelson is 5'7" tall and weighs 200 pounds.  Call 911 if you see her.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.