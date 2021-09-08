KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are seeking help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.
The family of Angela Buckner says she has mental health issues and they are worried about her safety.
Angela is 5’3 tall, 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 69th Street and Bellefontaine.
If she is located, please call 911 immediately.
