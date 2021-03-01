KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting ended with a fiery car crash near Anderson Avenue and Norton Avenue.
Kansas City police answered a flurry of 911 calls around 5:00PM Monday from neighbors reporting the sound of gunfire and a fiery crash.
Moments before the loud crash neighbors heard something else that was concerning. “I heard five to six gunshots rapidly,” neighbor Richard Plackemeier said.
Witnesses say the two people in the front seats of the crashed vehicle were unresponsive.
A neighbor grabbed a fire extinguisher from their home and brought it to the car where a group of neighbors were trying to help. “I tried to blow in the front of the car where the flames were, but it was too much by then,” Plackemeier said.
A medical examiner will determine if the victims were shot before the car crashed into the tree and caught fire. “The back windows had been shot out of the car,” Plackemeier said.
Police canvassed several blocks searching for shell casings and home surveillance cameras that may have captured video of the suspect or suspects.
“We're confident in this neighborhood’s ability to stand up against crime,” Kansas City Missouri Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina said. “They've done it time and time again, and we're confident that they will be able to do it tonight.” Plackemeier said the area is a good neighborhood where folks know their neighbors and look out for one another.
“Surely someone saw something that will help our detectives piece this together and bring justice for the families of the deceased and get somebody who's responsible for another’s death off the street,” Becchina said.
Police have not released the identities of the victims. Anyone with information can anonymously call 816-474-TIPS.
