KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman they say may have information on a shooting from last week that turned into a homicide when the victim died Sunday.
The shooting happened at 27th Street and Prospect Avenue on Jan. 18, with the victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, dying five days later.
On Monday, the Kansas City Police Department released a video taken outside of a gas station, in which a woman in dark clothing can be seen walking along the sidewalk outside of the store. Police said they believe the woman may have information on the homicide.
Anyone who recognizes the woman or who knows anything about the homicide is asked to contact detectives at 816-234-5219.
