KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police have released very clear video of a suspect wanted in multiple business robberies.
Police say the man is wanted in a robbery of two Boost Mobile stores.
In video released Tuesday, police say the armed man entered a mobile store in the 5900 block of Prospect Avenue about 11 a.m. on Aug. 13 and stole money.
He is described as 26-28 years old, about 5'8" tall, slim, with facial hair and wore a black tank top, blue jeans and a "Mexico" hat.
You could stay anonymous and get a cash reward if you can identify him by calling 816-474-TIPS.
