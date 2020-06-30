200630_KC-deadly-shooting-video.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police have released a new video of what they believe to be a suspect vehicle tied to a shooting that left a 4-year-old dead in his bed in a Kansas City apartment.

Investigators are asking the public to review the video, which shows a dark-colored car pulling our of a parking lot and taking off down the road.

Police say they understand that it is not much to go on but that it is the best footage they have for now.

Officers are asking that anyone who can identify the make, model or year of the vehicle, or anyone who has any other information or details on the shooting to call investigators.

These tips can be submitted anonymously at KCCrimeStoppers.com, or people can download the P3Tips app to submit their tips.

Information that leads to an arrest in this case could result in a reward of up to $25,000.

