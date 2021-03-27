KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A Kansas City police officer who was shot during a confrontation with an aggravated assault suspect has been released from the hospital.
The officer was shot in the leg by the suspect at 63rd and Prospect.
Authorities say two members of the Kansas City Police Department’s Impact Unit were looking for a man wanted for a stop order for an aggravated assault investigation involving a shooting.
Police attempted to arrest the man when he pulled out his firearm and shot the officer.
The suspect, identified as Malcom Johnson, was fatally shot by police.
