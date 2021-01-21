KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City police officer was injured following a traffic wreck Thursday morning.
The two-car crash happened at 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of East 11th Street and Troost Avenue.
There were two police officers in the patrol car, one went to an area hospital. The driver of the other car also went to the hospital.
It's not believed the injuries to the officer or the civilian driver were serious or life-threatening.
The police department's Accident Investigations Unit is still gathering details on what caused the accident.
