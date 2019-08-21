KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
21-year-old Sharron A Henderson-Porter is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and is said to be wearing a brown hoodie.
Henderson-Porter was last seen by a TMC Security Officer at the bus stop in the area of E 23rd Street and Holmes Street on August 19 at 8 a.m.
Henderson-Porter has a mental capacity of a 12-year-old and her family is concerned for her wellbeing.
She also goes by a name of Shelly Michelle.
If located, please contact the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, Missing Person Unit at 816-234-5136
