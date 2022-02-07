UPDATE 2/7 at 7:17 a.m. - Police say Talitha has been found safe.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are looking for a 34-year-old woman they say is missing and endangered.
Talitha Beraiah, is a black female, 5-foot-4, 200 pounds. She left the area of Ridgeway Court and East 63rd Terrace on-foot sometime overnight.
Police said she is not adequately dressed for the cold, and her family is concerned for her safety.
Anyone with information on Talitha's location should call 911 or contact KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
