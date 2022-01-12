UPDATE 1/12 at 9 a.m. -- Police say Gonzalez has been found safe.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a 30-year-old Kansas City man they are describing as missing and endangered.
Julio Gonzalez is a 6-foot-3 white male, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with a black hat, black jacket and grey pants in the area of 85th Street and Troost Avenue in Kansas City around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Gonzalez was on foot at the time, and his family is worried about his well being.
Anyone with information is asked to please call 911.
