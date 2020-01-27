KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Better Business Bureau recommends paying inside instead of at the pump when getting gas. They say it’s a way to avoid credit card skimmers thieves use to steal your bank information.
When pumping gas, it is known to be wary of the credit card skimmer at the pump. But at a Fav Trip gas station on Blue Ridge Boulevard in Kansas City, thieves went inside the store to install their hardware.
“Most of the time they seem to want to do it outside,” Fav Trip store clerk Nautika Williams said.
Williams remembers the day a few weeks ago when three men came inside the store and asked another clerk for some Backwoods Cigars.
“They kept him a little monopolized. Had his back to them. They kept shuffling through different flavors while they covered up our credit card machine,” Williams said
Employees didn’t think the men were stealing at first since they paid for their items.
“We noticed as customers were swiping, the cashier did, it kept sticking and it wouldn’t go through. We called our head boss who then came and checked the machine right away and found that had been covered up,” Williams said
Kansas City police confiscated the device. Williams said officers were surprised at how quickly the skimmer was installed.
Luckily the thieves didn’t get away with any customer information. They hope to make the surveillance footage go viral, to help identify those suspects. The store made a voiced over video and posted it on Facebook.
“Go to YouTube, watch our videos. If thieves would have watched our videos, they would’ve known better at Fav Trip,” Williams said
The store hopes in addition to catching the suspects, that consumers learn something as well.
“Whenever swiping your card, you’ll want to make sure there’s nothing loose or hanging from the machine, whether you’re swiping outside or inside. If you notice that, don’t use it,” Williams said.
