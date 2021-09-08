KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police say a missing 13-year-old girl has been located and is safe.
The family of Angela Buckner says she has mental health issues and they were worried about her safety.
She was last seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 69th Street and Bellefontaine. She was found about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
