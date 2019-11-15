KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City were asking for your help in locating a missing man.
Terrell J. Williams, 23, was last seen on Friday in the 2000 block of E. 24th Terrace.
He was wearing gray pants, white shoes and had no shirt on.
He is 5'10" and weighs about 240 pounds.
On Saturday morning, police said that Williams had been located safe after returning home.
