KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department shared on social media that one of their K-9s died on May 14.
The department said that K-9 Zina was 9 years old and was part of the interdiction unit.
The police say that she recovered the following during her career:
- 718 pounds of methamphetamine
- 31,571 ecstasy tablets
- 200.5 pounds of heroin
- 881 pounds of cocaine
- $6,495,999 in cash
"She was a good girl & is deeply missed by her human partner," the KCPD said in their post.
