KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police confirm an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.
Terrell Bell was shot and killed earlier this week at 108th Street and Sycamore in Kansas City.
On Thursday, police say a juvenile has been arrested and charged.
The suspect has not been identified at this time.
The case is going through the Jackson County Family Court.
ORIGINAL STORY
The family of a 15-year-old boy shot and killed yesterday in Kansas City, Missouri is devastated about the life of a young athlete being cut short.
Terrell Bell was killed Tuesday afternoon near Sycamore Park in the Ruskin Heights Neighborhood in southeast Kansas City.
“He got killed for nothing. A fight. It’s not worth it,” Bell’s mother Janae Drake said.
Bell’s family believes it was another teenager who shot and killed him. Police have yet to confirm that.
Bell was the oldest of three children to his mother, and the oldest of five children to his father. His family describes him as a goofy, God-loving big brother with big dreams.
“Everything about my son was football. Anybody that knew my son knew football was his life,” Drake said.
Bell was on the varsity football team at Ruskin High School. Drake said she had just taken him on a college tour at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas last month.
The teen also was an active member of Bethel Family Worship Center. Drake said Bell actually convinced her to become a member of the church as well.
Drake never expected her son to become another homicide victim in Kansas City.
“He ain’t going to be a statistic. He ain’t going to be another 15-year-old Black boy who got killed in Kansas City. No. Because that ain’t who Terrell Marcel Bell Jr. was. He was great. He was a superstar. He was awesome. He had a career. He had a future. He had family. He had sisters. He wasn’t a troubled child,” she said.
Bell’s family said they saw the families of Kansas City’s two other homicide victims at Research Medical Center on Tuesday.
“It’s sad. Just families on top of families, on top of families, on top of families. In one day,” Drake said.
To Drake, the solution to stopping the violence has to come from within the community. She believes too many parents treat their children like friends instead of acting like parents.
“They give their kids guns. They smoke with their kids. They think their kids are their friends. You can’t be your kid’s friend. You need to be a parent and be a mother. If you know your kid has a gun, take that gun away,” she said.
If you know anything about Bell’s case, or any other homicide case in Kansas City, you’re asked to call call the KCPD Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
