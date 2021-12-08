KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night.
Officers headed to the area of 27th and Askew around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call about the sound of shots.
While officers were on the way there, the call was upgraded to a shooting call and the location was changed to the alley between Askew and Bales.
Officers arrived and found a man who was unresponsive in the alley between Bales and Askew, closer to 28th Street.
EMS was called to the scene and declared the man deceased.
Detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses. Crime scene investigators are processing the scene for evidence.
If you have any information that can assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call the KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.