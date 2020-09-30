KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a suspicious death Wednesday afternoon.
The Kansas City Police Department was called around 2:30 p.m. to a house near 112th and Norby on a reported burglary.
When they arrived at the location, they contacted the reporting person who was a friend of the victim. Police said that he stated he had not heard from his friend in a few days, so he went to check on him. Officers described the house to be in some form of disarray.
Police said the reporting person went inside and located who he thought was his friend and that he was deceased. The victim was in early stages of decomposition.
Officers are unable to confirm the identity or an apparent cause of death at this time.
