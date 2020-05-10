Police lights Generic
(Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a double shooting late Saturday night.

Officers were called to East 53rd Terrace and Cleveland Avenue around 11 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived on the scene, they located one victim that was deceased and another victim that was found shot. That victim was transported to a local hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tips hotline at 474-TIPS.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.