KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a double shooting late Saturday night.
Officers were called to East 53rd Terrace and Cleveland Avenue around 11 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived on the scene, they located one victim that was deceased and another victim that was found shot. That victim was transported to a local hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
Police have no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the tips hotline at 474-TIPS.
