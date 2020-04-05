KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating and overnight homicide at an apartment complex.
Police were called to the 8000 block of Campbell around 1 a.m. Sunday for a shooting call.
When they arrived on the scene, they located an adult male inside an apartment who had been shot.
Officers said they immediately began rendering aid to the victim, but EMS declared the victim deceased inside the apartment.
The 911 caller said two unknown suspects arrived at the apartment and shot the victim. The suspects left the scene in an unknown direction.
If anyone saw anything or has any information, they are asked to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043, or anonymously to the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
