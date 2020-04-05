KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police are investigating a crash that happened Saturday night.
Officials were called to U.S. 40 Highway and Fremont Road on a two-vehicle crash just after 9.
Police said in their report that a white Chevy Blazer was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of travel. The Chevy struck a blue Saturn in the right front. The Chevy then overturned.
The driver of the Saturn received life-threatening injuries from the crash.
The driver of the Chevy received non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they are investigating the impairment for the driver of the Chevy.
