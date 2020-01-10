KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – What started as a welfare check by Kansas City police officers Friday afternoon has now turned into a homicide investigation.
Police stopped by a home in the 300 block of West 98th Street around 3 p.m. on a welfare check. After entering the residence, the officers found a woman inside who medical personnel pronounced dead at the scene.
A man was also found in the residence but was unresponsive. Crews took him to an area hospital where he was revived and is currently stable.
Crime scene investigators are processing the scene and detectives are interviewing area residents to work to determine what led to the incident.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Tips can also be left anonymously using the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.