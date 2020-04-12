KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
Officials were called just after 3 a.m. to 39th and Main on a reported shooting.
When they arrived at the location, they located a male victim who had been apparently shot. He was found deceased inside a vehicle at 39th and Main.
Officers were told that the shooting occurred in the 4000 block of Agnes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could result in up to a $25,000 cash reward.
