KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a double shooting on Kansas City’s northeast side Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to 15th Terrace and Ewing Avenue on a reported shooting just before 4:30.
When they arrived on the scene, they located two people that had been shot. They were transported to a local hospital where they are in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for the latest.
