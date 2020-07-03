200703_35TH AND PROSPECT_deadly-shooting.png

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in the area of 35th Street and Prospect Avenue.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, officers were called shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday to the gas station where they found a man with gunshot wounds who was unresponsive.

The officers began to give aid to the man and called for medical personnel, who declared the man dead at the scene.

Police started to interview the assembled crowd at the scene and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (816-474-8477).

