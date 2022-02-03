KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating three break-ins at medical marijuana dispensaries so far this year. Investigators believe two of the burglaries could be connected.
The state of Missouri has a lengthy list of security requirements for medical marijuana dispensaries.
“These dispensaries do have great camera systems, great alarm systems and great protections but people will still try to be creative and try to give it a shot,” said Kansas City Missouri Police Department Sgt. Jake Becchina.
Thieves broke into a dispensary near 62nd and Troost and another dispensary near Bannister and Marion Park Drive.
“Detectives do believe those are connected. They're making some really good headway. They do have a suspect identified in that,” Becchina said.
Suspects broke into a third dispensary near 72nd and Prospect. Metro Property Crimes detectives are following leads and reviewing surveillance video.
“It is a deterrent, and it is a great investigative tool,” Becchina said. “Not a matter of if but when detectives will track down people that are responsible.”
Anyone with information about the burglaries can anonymously report tips by calling 816-474-TIPS.
