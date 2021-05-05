centerpiece top story
Kansas City police investigate two related shootings
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating two related shootings on Wednesday evening.
The shootings happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening, one of which was reported in the 3100 block of E. 12th Street and the 1200 block of Benton.
Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.
There's no suspect information at this time.
One of the shootings happened at a Stop N Go.
Nick Sloan
Assignment Editor
