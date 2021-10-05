KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is investigating another triple shooting.
According to the KCPD, the shooting happened in the area of E. 50th Street and Prospect Avenue around 4:15 p.m.
Two victims are in critical condition. One has non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. All three went to the hospital via private means.
There is no suspect information at this time.
This is not the only triple shooting that the KCPD is investigating.
There was a triple shooting in KCMO around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in the area of 27th and Spruce. All three of the shooting victims died.
There was second triple shooting on Sunday, Oct. 3 around 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of W. 89th St. outside Ward Parkway Lanes. Two of the victims were left in critical condition and another sustained life-threatening injuries.
