Kansas City, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police investigated a shooting that injured one man this morning near the intersection of Bannister Road and Farley Avenue.
A police dispatcher reported that officers to the area Bannister Road and Farley at 11:22 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Police said the man's injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No additional information was immediately released.
