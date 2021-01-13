Kansas City police investigate shooting that left 1 dead near Admiral, Virginia

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Police were called to the scene around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was found on Admiral Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.
KCTV5 News has a crew on scene to gather more details. Refresh this page for updates.
